Golf patrons bring economic boost to local businesses

By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrons are back in Augusta, and they are painting the town green. This brings a big economic boost to the city.

With tournament weekend upon us, local businesses are ready for the full impact. The second round of Masters is done, and everyone is spreading out into Augusta.

We were on Broad Street, where people are taking in the downtown scene.

Our out-of-state visitors are excited, and the same can be said for local businesses.

“It’s such a beautiful city,” said Jennifer Horton, patron, Jacksonville, Fla.

Horton arrived in Augusta on Friday. She came to watch some of the best golfers in the world, and she’s on Tiger watch.

“It was a great atmosphere; it was fun to see Tiger. We followed him for a bit, and then we saw JT and Scottie. It was fun. It was a good time,” she said.

As much as Horton enjoys taking in Augusta, local businesses are also enjoying having the patrons back.

Finch and Fifth is having their busiest Masters season ever.

Ryane Williams, general manager, Finch and Fifth said: “People have been coming out and staying late. We’ve been enjoying it. Rory McIlroy came in before the Masters. So, we got to see him.”

For Darryl Davis, this is his first year working as a limo driver for the tournament, and he doesn’t mind commuting an hour and a half every morning to do it.

“It’s like a big family-type atmosphere. You go, you know everybody will greet you at the door. They’re just so nice. You hear all types of negativities but man, oh my God, this is an awesome town. I love it,” said Davis.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

