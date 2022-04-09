Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be another very windy day around the CSRA with mainly sunny skies and high temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be from the west today sustained at 15 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts likely.

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of the CSRA. With clear skies and winds becoming calm overnight, low temperatures will plummet into the lower to middle 30s with freezing temperatures possible in some locations. We should stay a few degrees warmer than the record low for Sunday of 28 set in 1996.

The unseasonably chilly weather will not last long, however. Abundant sunshine will take high temperatures up to a much more respectable lower to middle 70s in the afternoon. It will also be less windy Sunday with sustained winds from the west to southwest at 8 to 13 mph with gusts of 15 to 20 mph.

A very dry air mass will heat up and cool down very nicely for the first part of the work week. This means we can expect plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with chilly nights in the 40s followed by nice, warm days in the lower to middle 80s.

That warm up continues for the balance of the work week with highs in the middle 80s Wednesday through Friday and lows in the middle 50s to around 60 degrees.

Dry weather will continue through Wednesday, but the next front rolls into town Thursday into Friday with our next chance of rain.

