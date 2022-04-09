Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Patchy frost early Sunday. Staying dry Sunday into early next week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be another very windy day around the CSRA with mainly sunny skies and high temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be from the west today sustained at 15 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts likely.

A frost advisory has been issued for most of the CSRA, including Columbia, Richmond, and Aiken County. With clear skies and winds becoming calm overnight, low temperatures will plummet into the lower to middle 30s with freezing temperatures possible in some locations. We should stay a few degrees warmer than the record low for Sunday of 28 set in 1996. Protect any sensitive outdoor plants!

Temperatures in the mid to low 30s across the CSRA early Sunday.
Temperatures in the mid to low 30s across the CSRA early Sunday.(WRDW)

The unseasonably chilly weather will not last long, however. Abundant sunshine will take high temperatures up to a much more respectable lower to middle 70s in the afternoon. It will also be less windy Sunday with sustained winds from the west to southwest at 8 to 13 mph with gusts of 15 to 20 mph.

A very dry air mass will heat up and cool down very nicely for the first part of the workweek. Chilly again early Monday with lows near 40. We should see sunshine early Monday with a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph. Slightly warmer Tuesday with lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

That warm-up continues for the balance of the workweek with highs in the middle 80s Wednesday through Friday and lows in the middle 50s to around 60 degrees.

Dry weather will continue through Wednesday, but the next front rolls into town Thursday into Friday with our next chance of rain.

