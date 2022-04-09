Blustery weather poses problems for Kisner, Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After they finished the third round of the Masters Tournament on Saturday, Aiken’s Kevin Kisner and golf superstar Tiger Woods discussed the weather conditions and other obstacles to their play.

Kisner said there were “very different conditions to start with. We got behind the eight ball early, but neither one of us got off to a strong start.”

He said in such cool weather, “your body doesn’t move as well, you have no feel — and it’s a place where you need a lot of feel. Fifty-five and blowing 20 is not a good feeling.”

He was glad to be playing alongside Tiger Woods.

“That’s the guy you want to be playing with on Saturday in Augusta,” he said.

“I’m just glad he’s back with us,” Kisner said.

“I hope he can get back out here and play a couple of events with us in the future.”

Woods said, “Conditions were tough today.”

Here's a look at what's going on in the afternoon of April 9, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club. Shown here are Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner. (Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)

Friday was chilly and gusty, but golfers got a bit of a break later in the day.

“Today it’s been blustery all day,” he said.

“It was cold from the start. The balls didn’t go very far. I thought it was tough.”

In fact, he thought he was doing pretty well, all things considered.

“I felt that I didn’t really hit it that bad,” he said.

“I just couldn’t get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball — posture, feel ... I just couldn’t find it.

He said “nothing seemed to work.”

