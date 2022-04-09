Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Blustery weather poses problems for Kisner, Woods

By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After they finished the third round of the Masters Tournament on Saturday, Aiken’s Kevin Kisner and golf superstar Tiger Woods discussed the weather conditions and other obstacles to their play.

Kisner said there were “very different conditions to start with. We got behind the eight ball early, but neither one of us got off to a strong start.”

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

He said in such cool weather, “your body doesn’t move as well, you have no feel — and it’s a place where you need a lot of feel. Fifty-five and blowing 20 is not a good feeling.”

He was glad to be playing alongside Tiger Woods.

“That’s the guy you want to be playing with on Saturday in Augusta,” he said.

“I’m just glad he’s back with us,” Kisner said.

“I hope he can get back out here and play a couple of events with us in the future.”

Woods said, “Conditions were tough today.”

Here's a look at what's going on in the afternoon of April 9, 2022, at Augusta National Golf...
Here's a look at what's going on in the afternoon of April 9, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club. Shown here are Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner.(Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)

Friday was chilly and gusty, but golfers got a bit of a break later in the day.

“Today it’s been blustery all day,” he said.

“It was cold from the start. The balls didn’t go very far. I thought it was tough.”

In fact, he thought he was doing pretty well, all things considered.

“I felt that I didn’t really hit it that bad,” he said.

“I just couldn’t get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball — posture, feel ... I just couldn’t find it.

He said “nothing seemed to work.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Robert
Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken
Luigi’s Augusta
Downtown Augusta restaurant featured on national television
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Masters champion Tiger Woods walks to the No.1 green during the third round of the Masters at...
Masters updates: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Here's a look at what was happening late in the third round of the Masters Tournament on April...
On the course with players late in third round
Will Zalatoris plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the third round of the Masters at...
Afternoon on the course in the third round
Shawn Reimold came to the Masters with his friend Alan Gentry, one of four co-founders of the...
Golf players with disabilities find joy in the sport