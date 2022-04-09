Submit Photos/Videos
Gunfire erupts at Allendale residence, sending 1 person to hospital

Allendale Police Department, South Carolina
Allendale Police Department, South Carolina(Allendale police)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Allendale Police Department, officers responded to a call about gunshots around noon Saturday.

Allendale police officers and deputies with the Allendale County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of East Railroad Avenue and Albecon Street. There they found a vehicle and residence had been shot at.

Officers also learned one person was taken by personal car to a hospital.

Chief Sullivan with the Allendale Police Department says this case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

In a statement, a representative with SLED wrote: “SLED agents are investigating a shooting in Allendale where one person was injured. No additional information is available at this time while agents continue to investigate.”

