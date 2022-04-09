Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

The actress made the announcement in her newsletter Friday night along with a video post on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

According to People, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The image was also shared by her sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Robert
Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken
Luigi’s Augusta
Downtown Augusta restaurant featured on national television
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County

Latest News

Here's a look at what was going on during the morning of April 9, 2022, in the third round of...
Picture-perfect moments from the 2022 Masters
Scottie Scheffler
Masters updates: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Seamus Power of Ireland plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the third round of the Masters...
On the course with players during third round
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident