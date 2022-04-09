Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home

A 10-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a burning home. (Source: WHBQ)
By Tom Dees
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WHBQ) - A 10-year-old Mississippi boy is being called a hero for helping save his family from a house fire.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, Bailey Doyle remained calm, cool, and collected and did exactly what he should have done.

“It’s something that you love seeing. That’s the reason we go into the communities and do what we do in the schools. We teach these things and love to see them implemented in situations like this,” said Casey Henderson, with the Lafayette County Fire Department.

As soon as he saw smoke, Bailey said he knew what to do and alerted his grandparents, who were visiting, to get out.

“I just thought as soon as I saw the smoke. OK, get my parents and go,” Bailey said. “I guess it was the firefighters coming to my school. They were the ones who taught me to wake up my parents and all that.”

His grandfather, Joe, said Bailey went off before the smoke detectors, buying them extra time.

“We are just happy that Bailey had the sense not to wait around to get the family up. He went right into action,” grandpa Joe said.

Bailey said many people have been making a big deal out of what he did, but he’s just thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

“A lot of people have been saying I am the hero. I am just glad everyone was able to get out of the house,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Robert
Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken
Luigi’s Augusta
Downtown Augusta restaurant featured on national television
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County

Latest News

Picture-perfect moments from the Masters
Photo gallery: Picture-perfect moments from the 2022 Masters
Here's a look at what's going on in the afternoon of April 9, 2022, at Augusta National Golf...
Masters updates: Saturday, April 9, 2022
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
Here's a look at what's going on in the afternoon of April 9, 2022, at Augusta National Golf...
On the course with players for afternoon of third round