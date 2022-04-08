Submit Photos/Videos
‘We’re going to come back’: Recovery efforts begin in Allendale County

By Clare Allen
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Allendale is one of the counties that experienced a second round of severe weather Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado throughout that area.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division Recovery Section reports damage in the following counties:

  • Allendale- Four homes destroyed, 11 damaged. Local emergency management officials reported three non-life-threatening injuries.
  • Bamberg- Five homes destroyed, 15 damaged.
  • Orangeburg- Two homes destroyed, 10 damaged.

We heard from residents who say it all happened very fast. Tramaine Cohen recalls the moments before Tuesday’s storms destroyed her family’s home.

“Minutes before it hit, we left. My husband was at the front door. He saw it,” she said.

Cohen says her family had just enough time to grab their shoes with one thing on their mind.

“Getting out. I’m shocked more than anything,” she said.

Now, they are starting to pick up the pieces.

Allendale County Councilman Rick Gooding said: “It’s a sad day.”

Gooding says it breaks his heart to see homes and small businesses damaged by storms.

“A little setback is not going to stop Allendale County,” he said.

Residents say this community is strong and will shake back from the damage.

Cohen said: “They simply stopped and started to help without question. We are so grateful for that. We thank God for them.”

A community determined to recover.

Gooding said: “We’re going to come back. We’ll be fine. I guarantee that.”

