Temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway.
The lane closure will be the right, northbound lane of Horizon South Parkway from Gateway Boulevard to the westbound I-20 off-ramp.
The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from April 12 through April 15.
According to officials, the temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.
