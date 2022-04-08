Submit Photos/Videos
Temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway

Temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway is expected to begin on April 12 at 9 a.m.
Temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway is expected to begin on April 12 at 9 a.m.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway.

The lane closure will be the right, northbound lane of Horizon South Parkway from Gateway Boulevard to the westbound I-20 off-ramp.

The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from April 12 through April 15.

According to officials, the temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.

