Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Senator Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves to supporters during a drive-in...
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves to supporters during a drive-in rally, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop for Georgia candidates Warnock and Jon Ossoff before the runoff election Tuesday. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The results came after a routine test. Senator Warnock said he was thankful to have been vaccinated and boosted, and noted that he would isolate per the recommendation of his physician.

Senator Warnock encouraged those that had not yet gotten their COVID-19 shots to do so.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County
PHOTOS: Cars, dumpster submerged as Savannah River waters rise
DRONE VIDEO: Cars, dumpsters submerged as Savannah River rises
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Reid Drive in Aiken.
75-year-old woman found dead in Aiken home fire
Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round...
Masters updates: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Latest News

This was the scene on April 8, 2022, moments after Round 2 of the Masters got underway at...
Friday morning on the course with the golfers
Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
All eyes on Tiger for 2nd day of competition at Masters
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 8
Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player