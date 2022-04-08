Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. man who livestreamed sexual assaults against toddler receives prison sentence

David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed...
David Allison was sentenced for his role in a sexual assault of a toddler that was livestreamed on Skype.(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office​)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 33-year-old man has received a decades-long prison sentence for the production of child pornography.

WCSC reports David James Allison of Bluffton, South Carolina, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in January 2020 after a family member of a 22-month-old child accused Allison of sexually assaulting the toddler.

Authorities said Allison admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between September and December 2019 and livestreamed the assaults over Skype.

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex police said Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

The South Carolina 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Allison was sentenced by both state and federal courts, and he will serve his sentences concurrently in federal prison.

