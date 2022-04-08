Ready for Easter? Here’s some egg-tastic events happening in our area

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Easter just around the corner, you may be wanting to check out some local events and local deals for your family to enjoy.

The city of Aiken is hosting its Community Easter Egg Hunt at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave NW. The program includes egg hunts, games, crafts for kids, light refreshments, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

This is a free event for children ages 10 and under, with prizes awarded for each age category. The scheduled egg hunts are as follows:

Therapeutic 30, for a child who may require accommodations to participate, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. We will do our best to minimize loud noises.

1-2 year olds at 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

3-4 year olds at 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

5-6 year olds at11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

7-8 year olds at 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

9-10 year olds at 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Kids can also pick up free Easter Bunny Hop-in goodie bags at the Aiken County Visitors CEnter at 133 Laurens Street.

Also, some Applebee’s locations in the area will offer a Kids Eat Free special on Easter Sunday, April 17. This is a dine-in only offer and the meal must be accompanied with an adult entree purchase. The limit is two children under the age of 12.

The participating locations are in Augusta, Evans and Grovetown.

Check back for more Easter event updates!

