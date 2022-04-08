Plans to build new automotive training center in Laney Walker area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club announced a $1 million donation to Augusta Tech for a new automotive training center.

A day later, Jim Hudson Automotive Group also announced a million-dollar donation.

Students will get hands-on experience and hopefully land jobs here at home.

The Cushman Paint and Body Shop is a family business. They’ve been around for decades and have seen a lot of changes.

“Cars are ever-evolving. They’re getting smarter, better, faster, lighter. They’re putting different materials,” said Scott Cushman, CEO Cushman’s Paint and Body.

Those changes mean crews always need to keep themselves up to date on the best way to work around a collision repair.

“There is no collision that’s alike. They’re all different,” he said.

They’re pretty good at adapting and overcoming, and right now, they’re one of the many businesses working to overcome difficulties with finding staff.

“We’re just like anybody else. We’re all struggling to find people that want to work and want to learn,” said Cushman.

That’s where Augusta Tech is coming in.

They’re building an auto training facility in the Laney Walker neighborhood, and the Augusta National and Jim Hudson wrote checks to make it happen.

One area of focus will be body and collision repair. It’s good news for Cushman, who could find newly trained employees walking through his doors.

He’s excited about the prospect of hiring them.

There’s no word on where the automotive technology facility will be in the Laney Walker neighborhood. We’ll keep you updated on all the details as we learn more.

If you’re looking for a job in the industry, Cushman Paint and Body says you can pick up an application from their office.

“I’m amazed by it. It’s a blessing. I’ll say it, Mr. Hudson and his group, they’re fine people,” said Cushman.

