Out goes the water, in comes the community: Cleanup at 5th Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week full of wild weather in the river region.

On Thursday, the 5th Street Marina reached dangerous levels after two days of heavy rain. The waters were so high that parked cars were completely underwater.

Friday, water levels were down, and now the work starts to clean things up.

The water was up as high as the fence, but all the water is back into the river, and as quickly as it disappeared, people came out to lend a hand with the cleanup.

“Some things can be saved. I’m trying to save it,” said Andrew Graham, Graham’s Vehicle Detailing, owner.

Around midnight, the floodwaters reached their peak. From there, the waters had nowhere to go but downstream.

Thursday’s Drone Video:

“Something just hit me. I’m not doing anything today, so might as well bring my expertise and help somebody out,” he said.

Graham saw the reports of six cars damaged at the marina and figured he could lend a hand. He says at least two cars are unsalvageable, but the Corvette belongs to a houseboat owner.

“When you have something like this Corvette that you’ve had for a while, and it being a classic vehicle, it’s sad,” said Graham.

The muddy waters will continue downstream and will possibly rise next in parts of Burke, Aiken, and Barnwell counties. The riverkeeper still says you should not play or swim in these waters. There’s still a possibility of contamination.

Andy Colbert, Outdoor Augusta, co-owner said: “Yesterday it was touching the bottom of this blue dock behind us.”

Colbert does kayak tours on the river. He says when the waters rise, the current gets faster. Getting in a boat is only a good idea for people more experienced on the water.

For him, business during high rises varies, but shops like the 5th Street Marina gift shop say they benefited from all those coming down to see the flood.

Graham said: “It’s a good thing when people come together and clean up.”

