‘I’ve never seen it flood like this’: Residents react to Savannah River flooding

By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two days of heavy rain, the Savannah River is out of its banks.

There are reports of widespread flooding across the area.

Augusta Fire/ EMA says the waters of the Savannah River are to a dangerous level which has forced the indefinite closure of the Marina, Boat House, and Baurle boat ramps.

We talked to some people who were surprised at how fast the flooding happened.

“We saw it on Facebook, and we just had to see the cars underwater for ourselves,” said Todd Lamb, Augusta Real Estate.

For the Robertson family, it caught them completely by surprise. They went to the park on the Riverwalk for Imarion’s third birthday.

“We were going to walk through it, and I’m like, ‘We can’t go this way.’ I’ve never seen it flood like this,” said Jaliyah Robertson.

Augusta Utilities sectioned off flooded sidewalks and roads but says it’s only temporary.

Wes Byne, director, Augusta Utilities said: “I would recommend everyone come down and see it, you know, from Riverwalk. Safely from the top where you can get a good observation.”

He says watching the Savannah is all anyone can do right now. They’re waiting for the river to peak, which he estimates should happen in two to three days.

“We’ve had more flow in recent memory. It’s always a surprise when it comes as fast as it did,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

