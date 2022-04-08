Help needed to find runaway Grovetown teen

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Anthony Bashir was last seen on April 6, around 5 p.m. on Elbrus Way.

Bashir is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bashir, contact Sergeant Matthew Williamson or any Grovetown Police Department Investigator at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.

