Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Help needed to find runaway Grovetown teen

Anthony Bashir.
Anthony Bashir.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Anthony Bashir was last seen on April 6, around 5 p.m. on Elbrus Way.

Bashir is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

MORE | Richmond County deputies searching for missing 49-year-old

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bashir, contact Sergeant Matthew Williamson or any Grovetown Police Department Investigator at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
McClain sisters
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash

Latest News

Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round...
Masters updates: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Highlights from Round 1 of 2022 Masters Tournament
Swainsboro house
Swainsboro works to bounce back after tornado damage
Chardonnay now offered on tap at the Masters
Chardonnay on tap, cute cups make a debut at Masters