Help needed to find runaway Grovetown teen
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is reaching out to the public for their assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy.
Anthony Bashir was last seen on April 6, around 5 p.m. on Elbrus Way.
Bashir is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bashir, contact Sergeant Matthew Williamson or any Grovetown Police Department Investigator at 706-863-1212.
Callers may remain anonymous.
