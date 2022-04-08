Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Family witnesses midtown coyotes kill neighbor’s cat

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors spotted a pair of coyotes taking up a pet for prey and it wasn’t the first time in less than a year.

There’s an upward trend of coyotes prowling in metro Atlanta residential communities.

“There were two coyotes, running through the yard with like a limp body of a tuxedo cat,” Natalie Zatezalo described of the video she and her boyfriend recorded Thursday morning.

After Wednesday night’s storm, Zatezalo looked forward to enjoying the sun and taking her dogs for a walk. But within minutes, she wanted to be anywhere but outside.

“It was pretty traumatic,” she recalled. “I essentially spent the entire day like trying to track down the owner of the cat in our neighborhood and no success so far.”

The two coyotes are not the first sightings in her upper west midtown neighborhood. Just last year a similar incident left another cat killed, she told CBS46.

It’s led her and a few other neighbors to use Apple air tags on their pets’ collars, wanting to track their every move.

Meanwhile, tracking the movement of the wild animals is the primary goal for groups like the Atlanta Coyote Project.

The website asks neighbors to share dates, times, pictures and locations after a trend of more coyote reports in residential areas.

“They’re definitely use to people and they’re definitely not afraid of dogs, cats.” Adding, ““We tried to chase them off and see if we could get the cat back, and they were not intimidated at all, they kind of stared really smug.”

Natalie says much of the worry comes because they’re bold and brazen.

“I don’t want anybody to have to go through what we saw this morning.”

Georgia DNR advises after a coyote sighting in your community, to keep pet indoors or in an enclosed area during night or early morning hours. Also, the state agency says there is no limit or closed season for hunting the wild animals.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County
PHOTOS: Cars, dumpster submerged as Savannah River waters rise
DRONE VIDEO: Cars, dumpsters submerged as Savannah River rises
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Reid Drive in Aiken.
75-year-old woman found dead in Aiken home fire
Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round...
Masters updates: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Latest News

Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
All eyes on Tiger at Masters as stage is set for Round 2
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 8
Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player
Allendale SC
‘We’re going to come back’: Recovery efforts begin in Allendale County