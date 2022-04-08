Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers

FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, April 8, 2022, that it's seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The price is going up for disrupting airline flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it’s seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer.

In one case, a woman tried to open a cabin door, then headbutted and spit at crew members and passengers after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The FAA is seeking a $81,950 fine.

In the second case, the FAA is proposing a $77,272 fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by crew members.

The FAA isn’t identifying the people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County
PHOTOS: Cars, dumpster submerged as Savannah River waters rise
DRONE VIDEO: Cars, dumpsters submerged as Savannah River rises
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Reid Drive in Aiken.
75-year-old woman found dead in Aiken home fire
Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round...
Masters updates: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Latest News

FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
First
First-time patrons share their thoughts
Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
All eyes on Tiger, but he’s having a tough second round at Masters
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Betty White's Hollywood items are going up for auction