Downtown Augusta restaurant featured on national television

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local restaurant is featured on CBS television.

‘The Dish’ is a segment on CBS Saturday Morning. They’re airing a feature on Luigi’s, a restaurant in downtown Augusta since 1949.

The feature airs at 8:30 on April 9.

Now, it’s the oldest family-owned restaurant in Augusta, with a fifth generation in the making.

Penelope Ballas-Stewart is staying busy. With Augusta getting national attention, Luigi’s is about to get some, too.

“Augusta comes alive. We get to see people that come in every year and meet new people at Luigi’s. It’s the best week of the year,” she said.

They welcome so many people, and now they’re about to welcome the whole country.

“They looked for a place that had a lot of history. They heard about us and reached out to us,” said Ballas-Stewart.

She says they shot all day.

“It was different than any other interview I’ve ever done,” she said.

Ballas-Stewart showed off many different dishes.

“Luckily, I didn’t realize quite what a big deal it was, so I didn’t have enough time to get nervous about it. We’re honored. It’s unique,” she said.

