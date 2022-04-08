Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies into early Friday. Temperatures will be cooler and drop to the mid-40s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Cool start early this morning with sunshine. Winds will be between 5-10 mph early but increase to 15-20 mph later in the day. A FIRST ALERT has been issued this afternoon for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day. A Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect from Noon - 7 PM today. Be careful of small limbs falling from trees. Temperatures will be cooler than normal and remain in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The weekend will stay breezy with below-normal temperatures. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the low 60s and increase to the low 70s Sunday. Winds will stay gusting between 25-35 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday.

Mostly sunny and nice Monday with warmer high temperatures near 80. Rain chances will start to increase again Wednesday into Thursday next week.

