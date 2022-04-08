Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will stay gusty into early this evening, but lighten up as we head into the overnight. Temperatures will be a little cooler this evening into tonight, so grab the jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will drop to near 40 by early Saturday morning.

The weekend will stay breezy with below-normal temperatures. Morning lows Saturday will be near 40. Jackets will be needed for most of the day Saturday. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay out of the west between 12-18 mph in the afternoon, gusting between 25-30 mph.

Even chillier Sunday morning with morning lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible early Sunday so protect sensitive plants accordingly. Sunshine should stick around most of the day Sunday with warmer afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds won’t be as gusty Sunday and stay out of the west between 8-12 mph most of the day.

Mostly sunny and nice Monday with warmer high temperatures near 80. We will see highs back in the 80s by Tuesday but clouds will be increasing during the day. Rain chances will start to increase again Wednesday into Thursday next week.

