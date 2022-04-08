Submit Photos/Videos
Crow’s Nest custom craft brew draws a following at Masters

Crow's Nest brew
Crow's Nest brew(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s a change amidst the many traditions at the Masters this year, a new beer updating Augusta National Golf Club’s famously modest concession menu.

The craft beer trend has arrived in Augusta with Crow’s Nest, a wheat ale brewed locally, named for the apartment above the clubhouse where amateur participants stay during the Masters, and served in a green souvenir cup.

It has come in strong for the crowds that are back in full this year.

“It’s really good. If you’re ever had a Blue Moon or a Shock Top, it’s a very good wheat ale. I know it was brewed especially for the Masters, and it’s a home run. I’ve seen countless people picking them up and they’re going faster than the domestics around here,” said Bill Tresidder, a patron from Syracuse, N.Y.

And that’s from someone who might have tried one — “Uh, one or two,” he said.

Masters food and drink options are endearing mostly for their simplicity.

“It’s very consistent. Prices stay the same, the food’s the same, that’s what I love about it,” said Richard Oglesby, a patron from Alpahretta.

But it’s good to mix things up every once in a while, too.

He described the brew as very smooth.

“I’ve been drinking Miller Light, and I saw the sign for it and I said, ‘I’ve got to try one of those,’” he said. “And quite honestly, that’s what I’m going to drink the rest of the day and all day tomorrow.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

