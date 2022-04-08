Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Can you help local deputies find this missing 57-year-old?

Darlene Nelson
Darlene Nelson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Darlene Nelson was last seen on April 8, leaving 3212 Wrightsboro Road, Marie’s Senior Living, on foot. She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′05, and weighs about 220 pounds.

MORE | Richmond County deputies searching for missing 49-year-old

Nelson left in an unknown direction after checking herself out of the facility around 3:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans. Nelson suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County
PHOTOS: Cars, dumpster submerged as Savannah River waters rise
DRONE VIDEO: Cars, dumpsters submerged as Savannah River rises
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Reid Drive in Aiken.
75-year-old woman found dead in Aiken home fire

Latest News

Popeye Rd Damage
Mullets making a comeback among some golf enthusiasts
Ebenezer Rd Tornado Damage
Cameron Smith
Mullets making a comeback among fans of golfer Cam Smith