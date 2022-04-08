Can you help local deputies find this missing 57-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Darlene Nelson was last seen on April 8, leaving 3212 Wrightsboro Road, Marie’s Senior Living, on foot. She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′05, and weighs about 220 pounds.

Nelson left in an unknown direction after checking herself out of the facility around 3:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans. Nelson suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

