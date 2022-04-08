All eyes on Tiger at Masters as stage is set for Round 2

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Golf has a bright future and isn’t quite ready to let go of Tiger Woods. Even as six players can end the week at No. 1 in the world, even as Rory McIlroy goes after the career Grand Slam, this Masters is all about Tiger Woods.

Of all the 6,576 shots that were officially struck Thursday at Augusta National on Day 1, only one truly mattered.

It didn’t go in the hole. It wasn’t down the center of the fairway. Nothing special about it at all, really.

Except for the fact that it was off a club swung by Tiger Woods.

With his opening tee shot at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the Masters was truly back to normal. The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.

It felt like a victory alone for Tiger to ’ return to the Masters some 14 months after a car crash shattered his right leg.

Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National.

The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again.

There wasn’t an inch of space outside the ropes to watch Woods on Thursday.

Next up is to see how he handles it while keeping score.

Woods’ start time today is 1:41 p.m., and we’ll all be watching.

