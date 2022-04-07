Will 2022 be the year of the Dawg at Masters Tournament?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re deep in Bulldawg Country here in Augusta, and what a year it’s been for Dawg fans and the state of Georgia: A national championship 40 years in the making, a Braves World Series championship and if a Georgia grad can secure a green jacket — it would be the sports trifecta for the Peach State.

The only thing thicker than our accents and the humidity around here is the loyalty to our sports teams.

Six players in the Masters field this year graduated from the University of Georgia, including Aiken native Kevin Kisner.

“It’s the Year of the Dog, so hopefully it continues that way and Sunday one of us is slipping on that jacket,” Kisner said.

The momentum, from the Braves’ World Series win to the Dawgs National Championship, feels like a snowball effect, making Georgia fans more confident than ever — about pretty much everything from their putt-putt game to their upcoming promotion.

UGA athletics historian Loran Smith witnessed the same effect back in the 1980s — when he was answering the call from his buddy Larry Munson on the Georgia sidelines, and he’s witnessing it again now.

“It’s the home state hometown pride factor. When you can win a championship, it’s just like a rising tide lifting all boats,” Smith said.

And in this case — all it took for the tide to rise — was to finally crush it.

“It’s been a long time coming and I think beating Bama made it even sweeter,” Smith said.

“Braves, Dogs, guys from Georgia have been playing good. Yeah, it’s good to see the university represented so well. But, if a Dawg really does slip on that green jacket Sunday, can the state of Georgia handle it?” said Brian Harman, pro golfer and Georgia alum.

“It’d be the trifecta. I don’t know how you top it.”

