Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Will 2022 be the year of the Dawg at Masters Tournament?

This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.(Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)
By Laura Warren
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LATEST | See the official Masters leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re deep in Bulldawg Country here in Augusta, and what a year it’s been for Dawg fans and the state of Georgia: A national championship 40 years in the making, a Braves World Series championship and if a Georgia grad can secure a green jacket — it would be the sports trifecta for the Peach State.

The only thing thicker than our accents and the humidity around here is the loyalty to our sports teams.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

Six players in the Masters field this year graduated from the University of Georgia, including Aiken native Kevin Kisner.

“It’s the Year of the Dog, so hopefully it continues that way and Sunday one of us is slipping on that jacket,” Kisner said.

The momentum, from the Braves’ World Series win to the Dawgs National Championship, feels like a snowball effect, making Georgia fans more confident than ever — about pretty much everything from their putt-putt game to their upcoming promotion.

UGA athletics historian Loran Smith witnessed the same effect back in the 1980s — when he was answering the call from his buddy Larry Munson on the Georgia sidelines, and he’s witnessing it again now.

“It’s the home state hometown pride factor. When you can win a championship, it’s just like a rising tide lifting all boats,” Smith said.

And in this case — all it took for the tide to rise — was to finally crush it.

“It’s been a long time coming and I think beating Bama made it even sweeter,” Smith said.

“Braves, Dogs, guys from Georgia have been playing good. Yeah, it’s good to see the university represented so well. But, if a Dawg really does slip on that green jacket Sunday, can the state of Georgia handle it?” said Brian Harman, pro golfer and Georgia alum.

“It’d be the trifecta. I don’t know how you top it.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
McClain sisters
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash
Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County

Latest News

Chardonnay now offered on tap at the Masters
Chardonnay on tap, cute cups make a debut at Masters
Chardonnay offered on tap at Augusta National
Is this the Year of the Dawg at the Masters?
Scenes from the Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2022.
Masters 2022: Here are the groupings, starting times for Round 2