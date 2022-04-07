Thursday gate openings, tee times at Augusta National Golf Club delayed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to thunderstorms early Thursday morning, gate openings and tee times at Augusta National Golf Club have been delayed.

In a press release, officials say all times will be delayed by 30 minutes.

Ticketing gates will open at 7:30 a.m.

The Honorary Starters Ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m.

