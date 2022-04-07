Submit Photos/Videos
Thursday gate openings, tee times at Augusta National Golf Club delayed

(KNOP)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to thunderstorms early Thursday morning, gate openings and tee times at Augusta National Golf Club have been delayed.

In a press release, officials say all times will be delayed by 30 minutes.

Ticketing gates will open at 7:30 a.m.

The Honorary Starters Ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

