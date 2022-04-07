Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Swainsboro works to bounce back after tornado damage

By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A beautiful home is now surrounded by the chaos of the storm. After two tornadoes hit Swainsboro, the town is picking up the pieces.

While George Smith’s grandkids came to town, there came another visitor. However, this one was very much unwelcome.

“When we get back to school, we have to write an essay on what we did on spring break. This is definitely going to be the subject,” said Jackson Rhymer, Smith’s grandchild.

For Rhymer, this storm is going to be the talk of the playground, but not so much for the one that used to be in their grandpa’s backyard.

“There’s our playground right there,” he said.

FOLLOW NEWS 12′S STORM COVERAGE

Despite a disheveled yard, their beautiful historic home still stands. Now, with even more stories to tell.

George Smith, Swainsboro resident said: “This house was built in 1883, and I believe the trees were planted in that time.”

For the trees, it’s probably the end of the line for them, and unfortunately, many other trees, too. An employee with the Swainsboro Golf Course tells us they have about 25 trees down. To help with the cleanup, they’ve had to hire nine more people.

Across the street is where we found neighbors sorting through their branches.

Denton Beasley, storm witness said: “We were out on the porch right here. Just messing around, and a big gust of wind came through. It all happened so quickly. It was like 15 seconds.”

They’re ready to get to work and are excited to be able to kick their feet up after this is over. Everyone we spoke to was in high spirits. They are thankful none of them were hurt as the storms came through.

“Clean up, so we can go to the lake,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs man shot by officer in Aiken County.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County
Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
McClain sisters
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash

Latest News

Anthony Bashir.
Help needed to find runaway Grovetown teen
Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round...
Masters updates: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Highlights from Round 1 of 2022 Masters Tournament
Chardonnay now offered on tap at the Masters
Chardonnay on tap, cute cups make a debut at Masters