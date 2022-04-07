Swainsboro works to bounce back after tornado damage

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A beautiful home is now surrounded by the chaos of the storm. After two tornadoes hit Swainsboro, the town is picking up the pieces.

While George Smith’s grandkids came to town, there came another visitor. However, this one was very much unwelcome.

“When we get back to school, we have to write an essay on what we did on spring break. This is definitely going to be the subject,” said Jackson Rhymer, Smith’s grandchild.

For Rhymer, this storm is going to be the talk of the playground, but not so much for the one that used to be in their grandpa’s backyard.

“There’s our playground right there,” he said.

Despite a disheveled yard, their beautiful historic home still stands. Now, with even more stories to tell.

George Smith, Swainsboro resident said: “This house was built in 1883, and I believe the trees were planted in that time.”

For the trees, it’s probably the end of the line for them, and unfortunately, many other trees, too. An employee with the Swainsboro Golf Course tells us they have about 25 trees down. To help with the cleanup, they’ve had to hire nine more people.

Across the street is where we found neighbors sorting through their branches.

Denton Beasley, storm witness said: “We were out on the porch right here. Just messing around, and a big gust of wind came through. It all happened so quickly. It was like 15 seconds.”

They’re ready to get to work and are excited to be able to kick their feet up after this is over. Everyone we spoke to was in high spirits. They are thankful none of them were hurt as the storms came through.

“Clean up, so we can go to the lake,” he said.

