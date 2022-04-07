Submit Photos/Videos
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Aiken County.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at East Pine Log Road and Charleston Highway, and a federal agent was involved.

Aiken County deputies were called to assist, however SLED in continuing the investigation.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

