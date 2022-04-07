S.C. State House roundup: Transgender sports bills passes despite weather warnings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in a symbolic attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

Between the four boxes of amendments and a tornado warning that evacuated the chamber, they stretched Tuesday’s debate for nearly seven hours. But the Republican majority won, passing the bill on an 82-28 vote at about 9:15 p.m.

The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

About a dozen states have already passed similar legislation.

The bill needs one more routine approval before heading to the state Senate.

Bill to fire Univ. of SC trustees is on House’s fast track

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposal to fire all trustees from the University of South Carolina board has been put on a fast track by the South Carolina House.

Tuesday’s move came a week after a hearing where lawmakers didn’t hide their anger about spending and what they felt is interference in daily affairs.

House Speaker Jay Lucas introduced the bill and requested it skip committee and head directly to the House floor. The bill cuts the number of voting members from 20 to 13 and kicks all trustees off the board at the end of June 2023. It also redraws the districts for the trustees using U.S. House districts instead of judicial districts.

