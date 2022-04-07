Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies searching for missing 49-year-old

Gary Lynn Morton
Gary Lynn Morton(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old man.

Gary Lynn Morton was last seen on April 6 at 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Azalea Drive.

Officials say Morton possibly used an UBER when he left the area, but that is unconfirmed.

It is unknown what clothing Morton was wearing.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

