PHOTOS: Cars, dumpsters submerged as Savannah River waters rise

By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rising waters are causing problems for some residents living near the Savannah River.

Our News 12 crew visited the scene at the 5th Street Marina and found several cars submerged in the high waters, and even two dumpsters floating down stream.

29 total tornado reports came in across the two-state Tuesday, as severe weather hit the southeast leaving damage, destruction, and some injuries.

Tornado watches or warnings were issued for several areas of the southern CSRA on both sides of the Savannah River. Other portions of the CSRA were seeing very heavy rain, and traffic on Interstate 20 in the Augusta area was at a standstill.

Wednesday had a similar outcome, with severe thunderstorms and heavy rain posing a risk to residents closer to Augusta.

FOLLOW NEWS 12′S STORM COVERAGE

