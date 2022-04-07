75-year-old woman found dead in Aiken home fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was found dead in a home fire in Aiken Wednesday night.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire call at 205 Reid Drive at 11 p.m.

According to officials, firefighters found a deceased female inside the residence near the front door.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Alease Oliphant, the homeowner. Oliphant will be autopsied in Newberry.

The fire is still under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

