75-year-old woman found dead in Aiken home fire

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was found dead in a home fire in Aiken Wednesday night.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire call at 205 Reid Drive at 11 p.m.

According to officials, firefighters found a deceased female inside the residence near the front door.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Alease Oliphant, the homeowner. Oliphant will be autopsied in Newberry.

The fire is still under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

