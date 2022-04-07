Harlem home destroyed after lightning strike fire

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A home in Harlem suffered severe damage after being hit by a lightning strike early Thursday morning.

Harlem Fire Department says it received a call at 12:26 a.m and was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Wells Dr. in the Cornerstone Creek subdivision. The caller told firefighters that the home had been struck by lightning.

Engine 2 responded immediately, with the assistance of Columbia County Fire Rescue.

When firefighters got on the scene, the home was heavily involved in fire on the second floor and attic area.

Firefighters spent four hours bringing the fire under control.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported, however, the home sustained heavy damage

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.