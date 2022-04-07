Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
McClain sisters
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas

Latest News

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
S.C. State House roundup: Transgender sports bills passes despite weather warnings
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Senate clears way for Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
Anthony Wilder III was a sixth-grader at Magee Middle School in Mississippi.
Boy, 12, killed when tractor-trailer struck bicycle on Mississippi highway, troopers say
Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
Masters updates: Thursday, April 7, 2022