Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Drier outlook today through the weekend. Becoming windy and cooler.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible into early Thursday morning. The severe weather threat is low, but heavy rain could trigger flood alerts with saturated soils. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s with steady winds out of the southwest between 5-15 mph.

Isolated showers are possible in the morning for the first round of the Masters. Most of today should be dry for the CSRA with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued Friday for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day. Lake wind advisories are likely Friday. Be careful of small limbs falling from trees. Temperatures will be cooler than normal and remain in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The weekend will stay breezy with below normal temperatures. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s and increase to near 70 Sunday. Winds will stay gusting between 25-35 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
McClain sisters
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas

Latest News

Drying out the next few days, but staying breezy
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Alert Day
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Windy, Cooler
Storms Move East, Breezy & Cooler
Alert Day
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong