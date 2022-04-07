Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FIRST ALERT Friday - Windy Afternoon with gusts 30-40 MPH.
Windy Friday Ahead With Gusts 30-40 MPH in the afternoon
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds are breezy this afternoon but will lighten up after sunset. Mostly clear skies tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will be cooler and drop to the mid-40s by early Friday morning. Winds will be steady out of the west between 5-10 mph overnight.

Cool start early Friday with sunshine. Winds will be between 5-10 mph early but increase to 15-20 mph later in the day. A FIRST ALERT has been issued Friday afternoon for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day. Lake wind advisories are likely Friday. Be careful of small limbs falling from trees. Temperatures will be cooler than normal and remain in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Windy conditions expected Friday afternoon.
Windy conditions expected Friday afternoon.(WRDW)

The weekend will stay breezy with below-normal temperatures. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the low 60s and increase to the low 70s Sunday. Winds will stay gusting between 25-35 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday.

Mostly sunny and nice Monday with warmer high temperatures near 80. Rain chances will start to increase again Wednesday into Thursday next week.

