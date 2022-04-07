Clarks Hill man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 33-year-old Clarks Hill man was arrested on seven charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joshua Eugene Lawson of Clarks Hill was arrested Monday after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person they believed to be a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest, with the assistance of the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service.

Lawson faces the following charges:

One count of criminal solicitation of a minor

One count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree

Five counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen

Investigators say Lawson was previously convicted on related charges in 2016.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

