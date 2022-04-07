Chardonnay on tap, cute cups make a debut at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Something new this year at the Masters is chardonnay on tap.

It’s the first time they’ve offered wine for patrons.

Alongside the beer options — including Crow’s Nest, home brew of the Masters — and in typical Masters fashion, there’s no branding. It’s just chardonnay.

But a lot of patrons aren’t buying it for the drink itself but the container it comes in.

“The chardonnay in the little cups — had to have it,” said patron Jennifer Orr.

Holly Colbert felt the same.

“I love the cup. I’m definitely going to use it at home for other similar drinks like this,” Colbert said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.