Bamberg residents start recovery efforts after storms leave trail of destruction

By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a first look at the extensive damage along Colston Road in Bamberg.

They’re reporting a number of fallen trees and debris blocking the road. The small community of Colston experienced down power lines, trees, and even for some, loss of property in Tuesday’s storms.

We spoke to a local fire chief who detailed the cleanup process.

The severe storms took multiple crews and volunteers working for hours to take care of the community.

“We had a group relief effort to get in and out and make sure everybody was okay,” said Michelle Martin, assistant fire chief, Colston Fire Department.

It was an effort that continued into Wednesday morning.

“The next day, everybody was out here at 6 o’clock, ready to do it all again,” she said.

They worked for hours to clear major roadways to get to civilians if necessary.

She says at the end of the day, the damage was mostly to property and not to people.

Martin says she is proud of the departments that made sure everyone was safe before checking on their property.

It isn’t easy seeing those you know suffering. Martin says the cleanup will likely take months, and they’re hoping to get help from the state will aid in those efforts.

“It hits a little harder because it hits close to home. The road I live on was impacted. There are a few that don’t have homes to go back to,” she said.

