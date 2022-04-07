Augusta History Museum displays historic golf art

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new exhibit at the Augusta History Museum features the most famous golf artist ever.

That’s according to the artist who discovered the sketches back in the fifties.

Here’s how Christopher Obetz is preserving those pieces while putting his own twist on them.

“Augusta is filled with the world right now, so it’s a great platform. Probably the best platform to tell the story,” he said.

It’s a story of golf history, captured by Anthony Ravielli. The exhibit will be showcased until mid-June.

“Ravielli was the go-to artist of all time for sports,” he said.

Ravielli worked with golf legends Bobby Jones and Ben Hogan to create ‘how-to’ sketches.

A few years ago, Obetz discovered them in New York City.

“It was a miracle. It was a surprise miracle. I wanted to rescue them and make sure that they could be shared with the whole world, as opposed to being sold off,” said Obetz.

He brought them to the Augusta Museum of History, but that’s not all.

“It’s so fun to watch. I love seeing this because it’s taking you through the artistic process,” he said.

Using modern technology, Obetz transformed the original works into his own.

“What I’m doing is showing the past of the golf swing as well as where it’s leading into,” he said.

Obetz always knew Augusta was the place to bring the art.

“The opportunity to talk to people who come to Augusta, attend the Masters, golf lovers, and aficionados, it’s awesome,” he said.

For more information on the artist and his exhibition, visit Christopher Obetz.

