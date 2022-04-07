Aiken Regional to relax visitation rules starting Monday

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will relax visitation guidelines inside centers as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Starting Monday, April 11, the centers will follow these guidelines:

Restricted visiting hours will be lifted. Loved ones may visit a patient 24/7.

Visitation will remain two visitors at a time. However, there is no limit to the number of visitors a patient may receive in a day.

Visitors are required to check-in and receive a visitors’ badge.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Inpatient visitors should enter and exit through the main lobby

9 p.m. to 9 a.m.: All visitors should enter and exit through the Emergency Department

Outpatient (appointments/testing/surgery): Two visitors are permitted at a time.

Behavioral health visitors: Visitors will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please contact Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services at 803-641-5900 with questions related to your circumstance.

Visitors must be at least 12 years of age. An exception may be made if a patient is at end of life.