Aiken Regional to relax visitation rules starting Monday
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will relax visitation guidelines inside centers as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
Starting Monday, April 11, the centers will follow these guidelines:
- Restricted visiting hours will be lifted. Loved ones may visit a patient 24/7.
- Visitation will remain two visitors at a time. However, there is no limit to the number of visitors a patient may receive in a day.
- Visitors are required to check-in and receive a visitors’ badge.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Inpatient visitors should enter and exit through the main lobby
- 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.: All visitors should enter and exit through the Emergency Department
- Outpatient (appointments/testing/surgery): Two visitors are permitted at a time.
- Behavioral health visitors: Visitors will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please contact Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services at 803-641-5900 with questions related to your circumstance.
- Visitors must be at least 12 years of age. An exception may be made if a patient is at end of life.
- The center requires all individuals wear a medical-grade mask while in the facilities, regardless of having received the COVID-19 vaccine. Face coverings should be properly worn, covering the nose and mouth while in the facility.
Neck huggers or gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks are not approved coverings. The center continues to encourage visitors to stay home if they are not feeling well.
