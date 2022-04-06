Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club shared the rationale behind allowing a very unconventional video.

The “All Star Sports Battle at the Masters” features golfer Bryson DeChambeau and the Dude Perfect trick-shot troupe using frisbees, baseball bats, pool cues and and an array of other non-golf equipment to play Amen Corner. The only rule: Each piece of equipment could only be used once.

DeChambeau said he was all-in when approached about participating in the video — but surprised Augusta National allowed it.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley was asked about it during his wide-ranging State of the Masters news conference Wednesday morning.

“My first reaction was, ‘Who are these guys? I’ve never heard of them,’” Ridley said.

But Ridley said it was something he “got comfortable with very quickly.”

First, he learned that members of Dude Perfect — a group that’s very popular with young people — are very upstanding young men who have great respect for the game of golf.

He said they “made it obvious to me in their discussions ... they had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National,” he said.

“Going in, we knew that this group had 57 million followers on YouTube, and that sort of got my attention,” he said.

He said the video fits in with the organization’s efforts to grow the game of golf and show its relevance to different age groups.

“I’ve heard from a number of my law partners who have teenage children who said, ‘This is great. My kids want to go out and play golf,’” he said.

So the results of the video have been great, he said.

He said the organization will look at things like that in the future.

“I think it accomplished what we wanted to,” he said.

