Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,’ Augusta National says

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA...
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phil Mickelson was not disinvited to the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday.

The news conference was for Ridley’s wide-ranging State of the Masters presentation, and a reporter asked a question about Mickelson, who won’t be participating in the year’s tournament.

“We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,” Ridley said.

As a three-time Masters champion, Mickelson was invited to participate, Ridley said.

“Phil reached out to me ... and let me know the he did not intend to play,” Ridley said.

“I thanked him for the courtesy of letting me know.”

Ridley said he told Mickelson he was willing to discuss the matter further if he liked.

Ridley described the communication as a very cordial exchange.

Mickelson had drawn attention for comments about the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour. He issued an apology but then went off the grid, saying he needed some time away to “work on being the man I want to be.”

Earlier this week, Masters competitor Bryson DeChambeau said he’d tried to communicate with Mickelson, to no effect.

“I’ve tried to reach out, but he’s gone dark,” DeChambeau said in a news conference at Augusta National.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Tiger Woods
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Tornado Watch
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Rained-out Masters patrons to get a chance at tickets next year

Latest News

Amen Corner - Augusta National Golf Club
Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner
This was the scene at Augusta National Golf Club on the morning of April 6, 2022.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Source: Stock.
Augusta National donates funds for auto service training center
From left: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are good friends, Masters competitors