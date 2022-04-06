Submit Photos/Videos
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash

By Clare Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash that killed two teenage sisters.

The driver of the car is still unidentified. The father lives in Thomson and says it feels like a piece of his heart is missing.

We spoke to the McClains’ older sister about how she plans to remember them.

“I was shocked because I would’ve never thought it would be them,” said Lavorshia Tucker, older sister.

The family of Alana and Lauren McClain are numb.

Sunday evening, the teenage sisters were killed after an accident with a semi-truck.

“I just wish they were never in that car when it took place,” she said.

Tucker remembers the girls as loving, caring, and sweet.

“Them two girls, they were always together. They were always smiling. Happy. Never were sad,” said Tucker.

She says both girls had plans to go to college after high school.

“The bond we had was so inspiring and caring. It’s just so hard losing them at a young age because I wanted to see them graduate,” she said.

Hancock Central High School will be providing counseling sessions to students on Wednesday from 9- 2 p.m. A balloon release will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in Thomson at Sweetwater Park.

“You never know when they’re going to leave this world. They didn’t know they were going to die,” said Tucker.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

