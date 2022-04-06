‘The Mulligan’ premieres in Augusta during golf’s biggest week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The red carpet rolled out in Augusta Tuesday night for the new movie premiere of The Mulligan.

Based on the popular book by Wally Armstrong and Ken Blanchard, the film journey’s into the life of a successful businessman, Paul McAllister, while his life is falling apart. But after a game of golf, McAllister’s life changes forever - giving him a do-over.

The film was shot in north Georgia, but producers and event organizers thought, what better place to hold the premiere than the city hosting golf’s biggest tournament this week.

We heard from the cast who talked about how much it means to shoot and premiere the film right here in Georgia.

“I’m just very proud of the state. I love what they’ve done. And I just say bring it on the more the merrier,” Tanya Christiansen, who plays Rebecca McAllister, said. “Whether its television or film, the big films and the little films. If the camera is rolling -- that’s a good thing.”

The Mulligan will be in theaters on April 18 and 19.

