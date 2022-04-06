Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

McMaster weighs in on ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine invasion

The governor attended a ribbon cutting Tuesday in Mount Pleasant where he spoke to reporters about the invasion of Ukraine.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shared his support for the Ukrainian people abroad while criticizing the Biden Administration.

McMaster visited Mount Pleasant Tuesday for the ribbon cutting for the newly-restored Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary.

Speaking to reporters, he called out Russia for committing “war crimes” and said their invasion of Ukraine was “a very unfortunate situation.” He also slammed the White House for its “weakness.”

“I think everyone agrees that these are war crimes being committed,” the governor said. “It’s atrocious to watch. Unfortunately, I think the weakness of the current administration is what encouraged this to happen. They didn’t want it to happen, but it’s happening. It’s a horrible situation.”

McMaster said South Carolina will “of course” do anything it can to help the situation in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Tiger Woods
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Tornado Watch
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Rained-out Masters patrons to get a chance at tickets next year

Latest News

Scenes from Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2022.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 6
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
McClain sisters
Teen sisters killed in Hancock County crash