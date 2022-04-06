‘It still haunts me’: One Aiken County man is thankful after the tornado

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parts of Aiken County were left in shambles after a tornado tore through.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado hit the county. We got a first-hand look at the damage and caught up with one man who was sent to the hospital.

“It still haunts me right now,” said Andrew Osuna-Perez.

It’s an experience that has Osuna-Perez shaken up.

“I tried looking out the window. I saw debris flying everywhere. I was pretty much able to see the cone,” he said.

It would only be a matter of seconds before the tornado invaded his home.

“It had so much air in the house, it slung me to the living room. I pretty much see-sawed on my body,” said Osuna-Perez.

The strength of the storm pushed the home off its foundation by more than a foot.

“I was hoping the house would not collapse on me. I was praying, ‘please don’t let the house fall on top of me’,” he said.

He was able to get out with bruises and a dislocated shoulder, but the tornado was on its way to another building with his two-year-old daughter and mother-in-law.

“I was just praying for the best, making sure she was okay,” he said.

Everyone made it, but his home didn’t.

“I don’t wish this on nobody. We’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do, where we’re going to go. Hopefully, we can get the most help we can,” he said.

They have a long recovery ahead, but after an experience like this, Osuna-Perez is grateful everyone’s alive.

“I really do thank God for everything,” he said.

