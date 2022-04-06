Have you seen this Grovetown teen?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police need the community’s help to find a runaway teen last seen Sunday.

Police say 16-year-old Destiny Lee Odom was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, on VFW Road in Grovetown.

Odom is approximately 5′03, weighs 100 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Grovetown Police Department investigators at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.

