‘God is good’: Allendale woman found safe in car after tornado

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one destructive tornado ripped through downtown Allendale Tuesday afternoon, hurting three people and leaving significant loss behind.

We talked to friends of one woman who say she’s lucky to be alive.

Barbra Gills’ home is now draped across trees. Her family is salvaging everything they can.

Gill is currently at Augusta University Health with non-life-threatening injuries. She doesn’t remember what happened, but her friend Mr. Capers does. He found her late last night in a car.

“Last night, when we came out, I was approaching the property. We were looking for Miss Barbra Gills, and as we entered the property, we couldn’t find her. We started calling out her name, and on the third call out, she let out an answer. We ran back to the car, and she was sitting in the car,” he said.

Her car has a plate that says ‘God is good all the time.’

Gill is one of three people who got hurt during the tornado, all of them are expected to be okay.

“God is good. All I can say. God is good, said Capers.

Fortunately, no one died. S.C EMA assessed 23 homes and businesses. Six have minor damage, five with major damage, and four are destroyed.

Gill’s house is one of the four. Pieces of their lives are scattered across the ground, but her friends say that’s all replaceable.

Capers said: “I’m feeling great that she has life. You can gain material stuff back, but you can’t gain life back.”

For those who may need help recovering from these storms, the American Red Cross is here to help. They have resources for everything from food and clothing to shelter.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.