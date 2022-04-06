First look at the transformation progress of Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tournament week festivities are in full swing, except for a concert series at Lake Olmstead Stadium, canceled a few days before.

Country star Blake Shelton was set to take the stage on Wednesday as part of a week-long festival. But instead, the field sits empty with no stage in sight.

We’re getting our first look inside the stadium, where there is progress in transforming it from a ballpark to an amphitheater.

The gates were supposed to welcome hundreds of concertgoers, but there are no fans. Only a wet field and an empty hole where a stage should be.

“It’ll be interesting to see what this all looks like when they get it worked out,” said Brandon Garrett, commissioner for District 8.

C4 Live signed a contract with the city’s Economic Development Authority, agreeing to transform the old GreenJackets stadium into a festival oasis.

The deal was signed in March of 2020. It says in addition to footing the bill for repairs, C4 Live would lease the stadium from the city a couple of weeks out of the year to host their events.

“I’ve seen what they’ve done in other cities. Mostly taking old, abandoned buildings and converting them into these venues where they can host parties or small concerts,” he said.

A neglected stadium proved to be a much more daunting task. A source tells us C4 spent $800,000 on the stadium thus far.

There are signs of progress. On the surface, missing seats and demolition of a bleacher section to create space for a stage.

Underneath-- “All of this was disgusting,” said Garrett.

We saw partially gutted locker rooms, hanging ceiling insulation, signs of flood damage, and caution tape.

“It definitely helps answer some questions about some of the problems they’ve run into, especially with the mold and other issues,” he said.

The main holdup was on the field. The grounds weren’t suitable for the VIP structures in the plan.

“You would have hoped that their engineers would pick up on any issues before we got to this point,” said Garrett.

The city wants to clarify they’ve spent no money on this effort. All the work done has been paid for by C4 Live. The plan is still for C4 to host other events later this year and next year at the stadium. There’s no timeline for when they’ll get the ground issues figured out. It’s on pause for now.

On Thursday, we’ll take a closer look at how the city spent at least 33,000 in taxpayer dollars to fix the stadium up themselves years ago.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.